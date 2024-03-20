iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Raised by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $194.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $132.09 and a 52-week high of $195.71.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

