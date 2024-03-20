iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.05

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.05 and last traded at $145.05, with a volume of 3277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.89.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average of $131.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 7,533.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

