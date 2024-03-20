iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC owned approximately 4.37% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $65,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRGF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,838. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.