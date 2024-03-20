iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.24

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.24 and last traded at $93.24, with a volume of 16553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.78.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.99. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

