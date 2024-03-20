iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stake Decreased by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for 3.3% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $890,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 856,670 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.13.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

