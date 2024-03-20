iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Purchased by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 43,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS IYJ traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $125.04. The stock had a trading volume of 54,299 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.