iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

IHI opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

