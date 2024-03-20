iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.19. The company had a trading volume of 182,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,810. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $136.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day moving average is $119.02.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.