iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Critical Analysis

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

OneMedNet has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneMedNet and iSpecimen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMedNet N/A N/A $340,000.00 ($0.19) -4.47 iSpecimen $9.93 million 0.29 -$11.10 million ($1.23) -0.26

Profitability

OneMedNet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iSpecimen. OneMedNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSpecimen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares OneMedNet and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMedNet N/A N/A -13.19% iSpecimen -111.81% -80.37% -61.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OneMedNet and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMedNet 0 0 0 0 N/A iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of OneMedNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of OneMedNet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of iSpecimen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OneMedNet beats iSpecimen on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences. The company is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

