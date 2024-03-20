J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total value of $187,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $190.58. The stock had a trading volume of 61,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,971. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Get Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.