Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $125.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.75. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

