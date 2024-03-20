James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $235.00

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 235 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 247.21 ($3.15), with a volume of 55671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.50 ($3.13).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on James Fisher and Sons from GBX 425 ($5.41) to GBX 375 ($4.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.
