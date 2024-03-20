Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $395.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag purchased 350,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,532,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,188,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,145,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,320,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 4,948,741.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 486.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,394 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

