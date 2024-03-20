Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JAZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $124.32. The stock had a trading volume of 195,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day moving average of $125.20. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 273,764 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,871 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,560,000 after acquiring an additional 100,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.