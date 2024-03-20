Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Position Reduced by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 122,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

