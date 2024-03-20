Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,852,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,549 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

