Jefferies Financial Group Trims Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Target Price to $145.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE opened at $135.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,578. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.