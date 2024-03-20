Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,430 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.75. The company had a trading volume of 489,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average is $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

