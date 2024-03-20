Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.06. 48,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.01 and a 200 day moving average of $228.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
