Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.2 %

TTWO stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.36. The stock had a trading volume of 835,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,311. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.51 and a 52-week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

