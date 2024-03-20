Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after buying an additional 1,402,169 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $93,815,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.04. 5,755,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,183,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.07 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $271.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.12.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.52.

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,051 shares in the company, valued at $55,382,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $3,906,793.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,933.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,382,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 950,173 shares of company stock worth $147,762,844. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

