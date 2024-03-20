Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,749 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $136.22. 404,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,991. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

