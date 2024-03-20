John Shinn Sells 3,949 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) SVP John Shinn sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $232,359.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Shinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, John Shinn sold 3,889 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $243,762.52.

On Thursday, March 7th, John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.53. 1,097,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,612. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $76.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RMBS

Institutional Trading of Rambus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.