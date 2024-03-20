JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.15 Per Share

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $15.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

NYSE JPM opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55. The company has a market capitalization of $558.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $193.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 308.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

