JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

JPM opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $558.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

