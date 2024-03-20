JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $34.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNDX. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. 256,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,642,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,968,000 after purchasing an additional 198,262 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,313,000 after buying an additional 1,660,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,461,000 after buying an additional 90,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,335,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after buying an additional 718,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,667 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

