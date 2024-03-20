JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.51. 561,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,615,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.