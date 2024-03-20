JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.51. 561,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,615,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

