JUNO (JUNO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.31 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One JUNO coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $26.31 million and $171,032.53 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

