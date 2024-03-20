Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Jushi in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year. The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Jushi’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.76. Jushi has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $136.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

