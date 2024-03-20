KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.
KB Home Price Performance
Shares of KBH traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,321. KB Home has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of KB Home
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in KB Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KBH
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.