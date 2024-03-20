KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,321. KB Home has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of KB Home

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $3,569,533.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 over the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in KB Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KBH

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.