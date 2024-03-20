Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Kerry Porritt Sells 10,783 Shares

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider Kerry Porritt sold 10,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($12.81), for a total transaction of £108,476.98 ($138,099.27).

Kerry Porritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kerry Porritt purchased 15,000 shares of Keller Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 934 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £140,100 ($178,357.73).

Keller Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON KLR traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,018 ($12.96). 47,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,372. Keller Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 618.80 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,036 ($13.19). The firm has a market cap of £740.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 887.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 824.36.

Keller Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.30 ($0.40) per share. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,719.01%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,300 ($16.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

