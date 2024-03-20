Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Insider Kerry Porritt Sells 10,783 Shares

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) insider Kerry Porritt sold 10,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($12.81), for a total transaction of £108,476.98 ($138,099.27).
Kerry Porritt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Kerry Porritt purchased 15,000 shares of Keller Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 934 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £140,100 ($178,357.73).
Keller Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON KLR traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,018 ($12.96). 47,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,372. Keller Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 618.80 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,036 ($13.19). The firm has a market cap of £740.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 841.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 887.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 824.36.
Keller Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,300 ($16.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
View Our Latest Research Report on KLR
Keller Group Company Profile
Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keller Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Snowflake Stock Gets a Run of Upgrades; is the Low Finally in?
Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.