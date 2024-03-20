Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $23.40

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.40, but opened at $24.74. Kenon shares last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 1,159 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenon by 577.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 84,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth about $5,403,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Kenon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after buying an additional 75,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Kenon by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares during the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

