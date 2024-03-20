Kevin Feeley Sells 3,253 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $34,449.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,336.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
GeneDx Trading Down 12.8 %
Shares of WGS stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $219.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $17.16.
GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 86.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
