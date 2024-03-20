Kevin Feeley Sells 3,253 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $34,449.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,336.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GeneDx Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of WGS stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $219.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $17.16.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 86.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

About GeneDx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 714.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 1,479,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

