Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$294,081.80 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.04, for a total value of C$294,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,165.97.

Andrew William Robert Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 250 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.23, for a total value of C$37,557.50.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 683 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.11, for a total value of C$101,155.85.

Kinaxis Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE KXS traded up C$1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$149.38. 6,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,529. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$129.13 and a 52-week high of C$191.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$155.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$151.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KXS. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$199.44.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

