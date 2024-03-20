Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,587,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,330,266 shares.The stock last traded at $3.65 and had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $948.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

