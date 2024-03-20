Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285,311 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

KRG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 379,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,351. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.