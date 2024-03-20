Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at FBN Securities

Equities researchers at FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83. Klaviyo has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 20,305.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $172,000.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

