Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Gap Up to $23.73

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.73, but opened at $24.49. Klaviyo shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 135,190 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 20,305.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $172,000.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

