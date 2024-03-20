Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.24

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.24 and last traded at $77.73, with a volume of 215706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. Knife River’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,623,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,386,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter worth $7,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

