Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down to $21.69

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.69, but opened at $21.25. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 134,743 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,093 shares in the company, valued at $856,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $36,543.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $41,260.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,224,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 86,141 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 234.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 220.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 264,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 182,221 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

