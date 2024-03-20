Kwmg LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Kwmg LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 178,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.