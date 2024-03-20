Kwmg LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kwmg LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 79,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.