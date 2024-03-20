Kwmg LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kwmg LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 79,107 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPLV opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.19.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
