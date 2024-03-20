Landos Biopharma (LABP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

Landos Biopharma Price Performance

LABP opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.41. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

Institutional Trading of Landos Biopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

