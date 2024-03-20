Landos Biopharma (LABP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, March 21st.

Landos Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of LABP opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.41. Landos Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LABP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

