Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Down 5%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 333,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,039% from the average daily volume of 29,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Lara Exploration Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.52.

About Lara Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.