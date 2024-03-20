Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 12-Month High at $488.06

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $488.06 and last traded at $485.39, with a volume of 58951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $482.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Stephens raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.78.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lennox International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

