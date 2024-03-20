LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 696,379 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after buying an additional 3,571,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after buying an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,007,000 after buying an additional 634,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after buying an additional 123,359 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.