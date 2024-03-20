LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in West Bancorporation by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,823,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in West Bancorporation by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,897,000 after buying an additional 143,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

West Bancorporation Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $282.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

