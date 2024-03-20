LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,988,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,126 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $291,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of UBND stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

