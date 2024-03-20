LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 279 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Mar 20th, 2024

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGFree Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

